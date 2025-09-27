Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.51 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of XPO by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.96. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.