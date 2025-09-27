Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total value of $553,162.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,459,730.35. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,955,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

