Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 728 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $346.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.20 and a 200 day moving average of $306.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $348.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

