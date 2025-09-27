State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,695 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 87.2% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

