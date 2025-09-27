PFS Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 267.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 17.3% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 74.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

