Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 96,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

