TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $708.84 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $388.37 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02, a PEG ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $758.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.58.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

