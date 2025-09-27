Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.