RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Cut by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. RTX comprises 4.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,921,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $163.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

