Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Reduced by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 3.3% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11.2% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 740.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Netflix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,150.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

