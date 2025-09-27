ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 265.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Waste Management by 77.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Waste Management by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 104,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,873,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of WM stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.