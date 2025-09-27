RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

