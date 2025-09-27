Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 96.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.5%

SAIC opened at $97.67 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

