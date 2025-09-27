Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

HTFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heartflow in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Heartflow in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Heartflow from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd.

Heartflow Price Performance

HTFL opened at $33.06 on Friday. Heartflow has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $36.68.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million.

Heartflow Company Profile

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

