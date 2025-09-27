Comparing Old Market Capital (OMCC) & Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Market Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Old Market Capital $9.37 million -$5.15 million -6.77 Old Market Capital Competitors $22.13 billion $2.38 billion 0.75

Old Market Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Old Market Capital. Old Market Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Wireless National” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Wireless National” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Old Market Capital has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Market Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.77, indicating that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Old Market Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Market Capital -21.79% -7.01% -4.78% Old Market Capital Competitors -13.52% -20.94% -6.52%

Summary

Old Market Capital rivals beat Old Market Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Old Market Capital Company Profile

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

