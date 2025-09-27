Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 425.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of KJUL opened at $30.92 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

