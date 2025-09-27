Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 20,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $64,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Stock Up 2.8%

GDRX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.20.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

GoodRx Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.



