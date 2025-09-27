Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
AVVIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AVVIY
Aviva Price Performance
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.