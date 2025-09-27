Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aviva stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Aviva has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

