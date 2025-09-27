Zacks Research Downgrades Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Hold

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Fvcbankcorp to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Fvcbankcorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.38. Fvcbankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Fvcbankcorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fvcbankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $322,181.60. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 7,000 shares of Fvcbankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $94,290.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,070.31. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $209,000. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fvcbankcorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fvcbankcorp by 4,559.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Fvcbankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

