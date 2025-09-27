Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Rapt Therapeutics to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $9.00 price objective on Rapt Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rapt Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Rapt Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Rapt Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $436.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Rapt Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rapt Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rapt Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

