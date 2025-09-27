U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 147.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $187,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

