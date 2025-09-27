Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $571,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after purchasing an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 771,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,275,000 after purchasing an additional 258,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $463.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.06.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

