Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,277 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

