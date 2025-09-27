Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21,245.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 266,849 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 411.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 101,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 81,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.64.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

