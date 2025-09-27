Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,196,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 276,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,126,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 321,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,070,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,650,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 959,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.