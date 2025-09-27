Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2025

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

XHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,196,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 276,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,126,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 321,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,070,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,650,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 959,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.