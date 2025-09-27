Steph & Co. Invests $41,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.