Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $79.33 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $81.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

