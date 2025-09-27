Diversified Enterprises LLC Purchases 30,693 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

