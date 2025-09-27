CX Institutional Buys 298 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

CX Institutional raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild Redb lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

LYV stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.15. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

