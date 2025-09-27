Ballentine Partners LLC Has $537,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

