Novem Group Has $931,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Novem Group lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.30 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

