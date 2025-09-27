Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for about 1.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $81.73 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $148.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Susan L. Healy acquired 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. The trade was a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

