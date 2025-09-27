Novem Group Has $477,000 Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,157.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,171.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,019.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.