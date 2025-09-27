Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $578,100,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $103.41 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.