Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $266.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.