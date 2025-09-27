Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,075 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

