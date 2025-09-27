Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
