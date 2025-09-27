TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 1.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

