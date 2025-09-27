Norden Group LLC Buys 82 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,361,000 after purchasing an additional 318,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $254.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $295.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

