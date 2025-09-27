Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $11,271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ POWI opened at $40.02 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.60. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,535.18. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,214 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

