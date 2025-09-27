PFS Partners LLC Has $173,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL

PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $10,196,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 365.6% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,713.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:KJUL opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

