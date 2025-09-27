Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $257.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.24.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

