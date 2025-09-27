SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY Shares Bought by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,618 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHY. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,137,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,954,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,949 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,936 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 500,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 498,025 shares in the last quarter.

SPHY stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

