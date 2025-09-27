SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 62,435 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.