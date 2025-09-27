Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Stock Position Boosted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $84.20 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

