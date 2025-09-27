Analysts Set Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) PT at $55.50

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.7%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

