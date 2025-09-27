Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) vs. Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Critical Contrast

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amalgamated Financial and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00 Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Oxford Square Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 23.60% 15.21% 1.31% Oxford Square Capital -3.35% 15.19% 8.11%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Oxford Square Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $434.51 million 1.92 $106.43 million $3.34 8.29 Oxford Square Capital $42.68 million 3.07 $5.88 million ($0.02) -84.00

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Square Capital. Oxford Square Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.0%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital pays out -2,100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats Oxford Square Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

