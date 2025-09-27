Signaturefd LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Stryker by 35.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SYK opened at $368.83 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.71 and its 200-day moving average is $378.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.