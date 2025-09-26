The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TRV opened at $274.24 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

