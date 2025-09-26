Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,581 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

